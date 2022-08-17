Can agilon health inc. (AGL) Remain Competitive?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.47. The company’s stock price has collected -14.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE :AGL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for agilon health inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is $9.19 above the current price. AGL currently public float of 406.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGL was 2.36M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL stocks went down by -14.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.53% and a quarterly performance of 16.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.63% for AGL stocks with a simple moving average of 1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, agilon health inc. saw -17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who sale 11,337,500 shares at the price of $24.35 back on Aug 11. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 194,611,308 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $276,068,125 using the latest closing price.

Kornitzer Benjamin, the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc., sale 8,094 shares at $23.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Kornitzer Benjamin is holding 10,853 shares at $193,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.78 for the present operating margin

+3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -22.10. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.