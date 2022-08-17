Arcellx Inc. (ACLX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.91. The company’s stock price has collected 5.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Arcellx and Nuvectis Pharma Begin Trading. Here’s how They Did.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ :ACLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arcellx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $9.4 above the current price. ACLX currently public float of 20.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACLX was 344.81K shares.

ACLX’s Market Performance

ACLX stocks went up by 5.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.98% and a quarterly performance of 164.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for Arcellx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for ACLX stocks with a simple moving average of 28.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLX reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for ACLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ACLX Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX rose by +5.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.14. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw 19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from New Enterprise Associates 15,, who purchase 312,500 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, New Enterprise Associates 15, now owns 6,745,262 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.