ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) went up by 12.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 52.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AEY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEY is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEY currently public float of 9.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEY was 424.47K shares.

AEY’s Market Performance

AEY stocks went up by 52.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.44% and a quarterly performance of 60.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.23% for AEY stocks with a simple moving average of 52.68% for the last 200 days.

AEY Trading at 64.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares surge +70.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY rose by +52.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4700. In addition, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. saw 28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -14.99 for the present operating margin
  • +23.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stands at -10.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

