Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s stock price has collected 36.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ :ARAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Accuray Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.33, which is $5.51 above the current price. ARAY currently public float of 88.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARAY was 1.14M shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY stocks went up by 36.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.89% and a quarterly performance of 24.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Accuray Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.40% for ARAY stocks with a simple moving average of -17.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ARAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ARAY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

ARAY Trading at 33.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +34.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +36.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw -40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Spine Patrick, who sale 1,559 shares at the price of $2.65 back on May 04. After this action, Spine Patrick now owns 225,094 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $4,131 using the latest closing price.

Hoge Michael, the Senior VP Global Operations of Accuray Incorporated, sale 11,653 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hoge Michael is holding 300,228 shares at $39,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.90 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at -1.24. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.