A Lesson to Learn: Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went up by 53.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected 2.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BWV currently public float of 5.42M and currently shorts hold a 23.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 2.17M shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stocks went up by 2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.21% and a quarterly performance of -37.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.99% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.84% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -77.48% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at 57.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +109.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +80.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw -95.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.