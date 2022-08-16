Wall Street Pummels Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) After Recent Earnings Report

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went down by -4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TOPS currently public float of 39.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 619.59K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.08% and a quarterly performance of -42.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.23% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.68% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -53.35% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3601. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -54.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +15.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.