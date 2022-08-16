Wall Street Pummels 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) After Recent Earnings Report

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) went down by -7.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s stock price has collected -13.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/20 that 1-800-Flowers Hits New Highs on Strong Sales Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ :FLWS) Right Now?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLWS is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.05, which is $4.41 above the current price. FLWS currently public float of 24.05M and currently shorts hold a 12.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLWS was 632.38K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS stocks went down by -13.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.95% and a quarterly performance of -11.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.74% for FLWS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLWS

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to FLWS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

FLWS Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw -58.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from ELMORE LEONARD J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $13.82 back on Mar 10. After this action, ELMORE LEONARD J now owns 57,737 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $13,820 using the latest closing price.

Lightman Steven A, the President, GFGB of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., sale 12,217 shares at $35.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Lightman Steven A is holding 48,102 shares at $429,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+40.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.26. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.73. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 117.87 and the total asset turnover is 2.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.