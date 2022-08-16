The Chart for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 201.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.39, which is $8.92 above the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 5.77M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.84% and a quarterly performance of 13.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.96% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.68. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.