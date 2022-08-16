Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) went up by 7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SWVL) Right Now?

SWVL currently public float of 45.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWVL was 422.04K shares.

SWVL’s Market Performance

SWVL stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.94% and a quarterly performance of -69.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.78% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for SWVL stocks with a simple moving average of -76.76% for the last 200 days.

SWVL Trading at -55.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL rose by +2.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7245. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp. saw -82.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.