Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) went up by 12.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SNTG) Right Now?

SNTG currently public float of 5.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNTG was 86.89K shares.

SNTG’s Market Performance

SNTG stocks went down by -4.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.30% and a quarterly performance of 20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.34% for Sentage Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.47% for SNTG stocks with a simple moving average of -27.31% for the last 200 days.

SNTG Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.61%, as shares surge +20.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTG fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Sentage Holdings Inc. saw -41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTG

Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -17.40 for asset returns.