Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) went up by 16.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.76. The company’s stock price has collected 23.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX :OPTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPTT is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1200.00. OPTT currently public float of 55.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPTT was 753.36K shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT stocks went up by 23.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 133.87% and a quarterly performance of 38.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.20% for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.87% for OPTT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPTT

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2013.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPTT Trading at 85.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +130.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +23.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9896. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1211.65 for the present operating margin

-5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -1073.00. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -24.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.91.