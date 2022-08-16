Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The company’s stock price has collected 48.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ :AAOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.27, which is $1.41 above the current price. AAOI currently public float of 26.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAOI was 214.74K shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI stocks went up by 48.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.46% and a quarterly performance of 22.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.72% for AAOI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AAOI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

AAOI Trading at 54.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares surge +72.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +48.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw -44.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.83 for the present operating margin

+17.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -25.60. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.