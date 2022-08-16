Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Reveals an Earnings Mys...

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) went up by 69.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s stock price has collected 48.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEB) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEB was 596.43K shares.

QRTEB’s Market Performance

QRTEB stocks went up by 48.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 116.05% and a quarterly performance of 170.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 47.47% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.86% for QRTEB stocks with a simple moving average of 98.19% for the last 200 days.

QRTEB Trading at 141.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.86%, as shares surge +147.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +205.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEB rose by +48.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw 84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.47 for the present operating margin
  • +24.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at +2.42.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) a Keeper?

August 16, 2022 No Comments

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went up by 5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]