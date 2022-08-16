Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.84. The company’s stock price has collected 22.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYO) Right Now?

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 496.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Payoneer Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $1.79 above the current price. PAYO currently public float of 293.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYO was 3.92M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stocks went up by 22.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.19% and a quarterly performance of 45.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Payoneer Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.05% for PAYO stocks with a simple moving average of 27.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYO reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PAYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYO, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PAYO Trading at 41.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +28.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Clarkson Robert KL, who sale 112,589 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Aug 02. After this action, Clarkson Robert KL now owns 1,025,582 shares of Payoneer Global Inc., valued at $602,351 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+74.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc. stands at -7.18. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.