Home  »  Companies   »  Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Skating on Thin Ic...

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 9.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 4.52M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went up by 8.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 721.74% and a quarterly performance of 130.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 46.85% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.56% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of 124.11% for the last 200 days.

PGY Trading at 111.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares surge +796.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +8.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 128.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Is Olo Inc. (OLO) a Keeper?

August 16, 2022 No Comments

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]