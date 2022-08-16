Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) went up by 24.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s stock price has collected 94.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ :FPAY) Right Now?

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPAY is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for FlexShopper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $2.03 above the current price. FPAY currently public float of 14.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPAY was 148.51K shares.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY stocks went up by 94.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 143.18% and a quarterly performance of 164.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.87% for FlexShopper Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 122.24% for FPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 40.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 127.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.44%, as shares surge +148.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +94.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1000. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,862,956 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $10,100 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 3,852,956 shares at $16,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+34.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at +2.61.