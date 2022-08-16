Lilium N.V. (LILM) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.66. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lilium N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $11.0 above the current price. LILM currently public float of 70.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 1.47M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.57% and a quarterly performance of 1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.02% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -37.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

LILM Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -58.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616925.53 for the present operating margin

-13702.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilium N.V. stands at -874544.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.