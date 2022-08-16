Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.79. The company’s stock price has collected 21.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE :NLSN) Right Now?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLSN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$0.42 below the current price. NLSN currently public float of 358.48M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLSN was 3.31M shares.

NLSN’s Market Performance

NLSN stocks went up by 21.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.93% and a quarterly performance of 9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Nielsen Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.56% for NLSN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLSN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NLSN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NLSN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $28 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLSN reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NLSN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NLSN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

NLSN Trading at 14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSN rose by +21.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.68. In addition, Nielsen Holdings plc saw 34.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLSN starting from WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, who purchase 7,116,000 shares at the price of $27.35 back on Apr 14. After this action, WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC now owns 98,190,100 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc, valued at $194,622,600 using the latest closing price.

WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, the 10% Owner of Nielsen Holdings plc, purchase 5,652,100 shares at $27.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC is holding 91,074,100 shares at $155,376,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.29 for the present operating margin

+50.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nielsen Holdings plc stands at +15.74. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.