Is NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) a Keeper?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.78.

NRXP currently public float of 34.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 3.28M shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went up by 1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.75% and a quarterly performance of -43.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.07% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.46% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of -74.69% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at 21.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +39.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6770. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -84.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Javitt Daniel C., who sale 784,063 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jul 29. After this action, Javitt Daniel C. now owns 9,872,901 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $791,433 using the latest closing price.

Javitt Daniel C., the 10% Owner of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 86,459 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Javitt Daniel C. is holding 12,656,964 shares at $55,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.