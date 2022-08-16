Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) a Keeper?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went up by 5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.78, which is $0.1 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 723.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.82M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.89% and a quarterly performance of 16.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -21.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.