Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s stock price has collected 5.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MTSI) Right Now?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.25, which is $1.63 above the current price. MTSI currently public float of 50.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSI was 400.68K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stocks went up by 5.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.60% and a quarterly performance of 23.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.36% for MTSI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $64 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSI reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for MTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to MTSI, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

MTSI Trading at 25.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +35.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.44. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Daly Stephen G, who sale 300 shares at the price of $60.01 back on Aug 09. After this action, Daly Stephen G now owns 285,621 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $18,003 using the latest closing price.

CHUNG PETER Y, the Director of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 850,311 shares at $59.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that CHUNG PETER Y is holding 43,268 shares at $50,168,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.35 for the present operating margin

+51.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +6.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 119.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.54. Total debt to assets is 49.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.