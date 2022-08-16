Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

BROS currently public float of 34.16M and currently shorts hold a 20.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.30M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went up by 3.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.29% and a quarterly performance of 74.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Dutch Bros Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.63% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BROS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

BROS Trading at 18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.82. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Maxwell Brian, who sale 48,000 shares at the price of $40.12 back on Aug 03. After this action, Maxwell Brian now owns 1,171,620 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $1,926,000 using the latest closing price.

Maxwell Brian, the Chief Operating Officer of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $40.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Maxwell Brian is holding 1,219,620 shares at $491,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.