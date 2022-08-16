Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.61. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.63.

CIG currently public float of 1.72B and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 4.95M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.02% and a quarterly performance of 21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.81% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 9.10 for asset returns.