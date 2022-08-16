IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) went down by -34.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected -34.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IDYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.43, which is $16.8 above the current price. IDYA currently public float of 36.12M and currently shorts hold a 10.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDYA was 266.01K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA stocks went down by -34.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.19% and a quarterly performance of -2.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.00% for IDYA stocks with a simple moving average of -34.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IDYA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

IDYA Trading at -27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.50%, as shares sank -31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA fell by -34.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.99. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw -56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Dillon Michael P., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $26.36 back on Oct 04. After this action, Dillon Michael P. now owns 78,789 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., valued at $39,545 using the latest closing price.

Dillon Michael P., the SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., sale 11,384 shares at $27.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Dillon Michael P. is holding 78,789 shares at $312,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.91 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -178.10. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.