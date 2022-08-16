Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) went up by 98.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.16. The company’s stock price has collected 150.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :INKT) Right Now?

INKT currently public float of 4.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INKT was 96.14K shares.

INKT’s Market Performance

INKT stocks went up by 150.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 167.72% and a quarterly performance of 163.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 48.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.76% for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 142.38% for INKT stocks with a simple moving average of -23.53% for the last 200 days.

INKT Trading at 131.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.13%, as shares surge +153.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INKT rose by +150.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5100. In addition, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INKT starting from WIINBERG ULF, who purchase 16,661 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Jul 19. After this action, WIINBERG ULF now owns 298,300 shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,209 using the latest closing price.

WIINBERG ULF, the Director of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,339 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that WIINBERG ULF is holding 281,639 shares at $4,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INKT

Equity return is now at value 122.60, with -141.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.