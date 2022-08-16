Here’s Our Rant About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 21.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.44. The company’s stock price has collected 25.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.25, which is $2.66 above the current price. RYTM currently public float of 35.72M and currently shorts hold a 20.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 2.43M shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went up by 25.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 164.24% and a quarterly performance of 716.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.06% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.35% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of 198.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RYTM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

RYTM Trading at 190.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.27%, as shares surge +132.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +677.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 165.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Cramer Pamela J., who sale 901 shares at the price of $11.68 back on Jul 27. After this action, Cramer Pamela J. now owns 2,224 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,524 using the latest closing price.

Smith Hunter C, the Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Smith Hunter C is holding 57,614 shares at $30,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5391.85 for the present operating margin

+55.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2207.10. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -56.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.