Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) went up by 18.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 37.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ :GNPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNPX is at -0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genprex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $4.41 above the current price. GNPX currently public float of 47.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNPX was 106.76K shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

GNPX stocks went up by 37.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.14% and a quarterly performance of 37.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for Genprex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.54% for GNPX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at 47.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +50.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4700. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw 59.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -42.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.69.