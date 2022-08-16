Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Just Got Our Attention

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) went down by -5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s stock price has collected -7.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE :DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSX is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Diana Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.66, which is $1.12 above the current price. DSX currently public float of 59.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSX was 1.40M shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX stocks went down by -7.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.65% and a quarterly performance of 6.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Diana Shipping Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for DSX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

DSX Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw 40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.30 for the present operating margin

+43.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at +26.79. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.