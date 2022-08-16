Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) went down by -9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ :TYDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cryptyde Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of TYDE was 4.47M shares.

TYDE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.03% for Cryptyde Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for TYDE stocks with a simple moving average of -67.78% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -67.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE fell by -0.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1072. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -92.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYDE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.