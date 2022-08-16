Home  »  Companies   »  CorpHousing Group Inc. (CHG) Just Got Our Attentio...

CorpHousing Group Inc. (CHG) Just Got Our Attention

CorpHousing Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CHG) went down by -8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00.

Is It Worth Investing in CorpHousing Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CHG) Right Now?

CorpHousing Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 169.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CorpHousing Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CHG was 8.20M shares.

CHG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.38% for CHG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.38% for the last 200 days.

CHG Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHG fell by -8.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, CorpHousing Group Inc. saw -8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.43 for the present operating margin
  • +9.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorpHousing Group Inc. stands at -10.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

