Can Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Remain Competitive?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went up by 7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CENN currently public float of 161.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 4.44M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.13% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -52.00% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5600. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -69.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -8.30 for asset returns.