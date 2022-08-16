Can CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Remain Competitive?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) went down by -2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CX is at 1.33.

CX currently public float of 461.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CX was 6.19M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.15% and a quarterly performance of 9.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.91% for CX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $6.70. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

CX Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +16.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+30.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +5.24. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.