Buy or Sell Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) went up by 7.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.10. The company’s stock price has collected 10.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NRGV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.70, which is $7.26 above the current price. NRGV currently public float of 102.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRGV was 706.85K shares.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV stocks went up by 10.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.02% and a quarterly performance of -48.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.82% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.69% for NRGV stocks with a simple moving average of -49.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRGV stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NRGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRGV in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NRGV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

NRGV Trading at -31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares sank -20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -45.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.