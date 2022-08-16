Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.63. The company’s stock price has collected -8.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ :BFRI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Biofrontera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $14.17 above the current price. BFRI currently public float of 10.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BFRI was 626.81K shares.

BFRI’s Market Performance

BFRI stocks went down by -8.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.22% and a quarterly performance of -51.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for Biofrontera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.97% for BFRI stocks with a simple moving average of -62.55% for the last 200 days.

BFRI Trading at -28.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRI fell by -8.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, Biofrontera Inc. saw -82.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.27 for the present operating margin

+44.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biofrontera Inc. stands at -156.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.