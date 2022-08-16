Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 46.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected -17.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ARTL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARTL is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.67, which is $35.3 above the current price. ARTL currently public float of 2.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARTL was 46.61K shares.

ARTL’s Market Performance

ARTL stocks went down by -17.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.51% and a quarterly performance of -12.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.09% for Artelo Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.50% for ARTL stocks with a simple moving average of -7.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARTL stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARTL in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

ARTL Trading at 27.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.57%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL rose by +43.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Artelo Biosciences Inc. saw -43.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARTL starting from Gorgas Gregory D., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Aug 12. After this action, Gorgas Gregory D. now owns 2,400 shares of Artelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $4,800 using the latest closing price.

Gorgas Gregory D., the Pres, CEO, CFO, Treas & Secr of Artelo Biosciences Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Gorgas Gregory D. is holding 1,200 shares at $4,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.61.