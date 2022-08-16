Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s stock price has collected 8.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Airbnb Earnings Top Estimates but Shares Slide

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 22 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.83, which is $14.99 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 384.08M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 7.38M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went up by 8.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.15% and a quarterly performance of 3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.16% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ABNB, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +29.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.80. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw -24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 285,646 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $720,000 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 258,703 shares at $275,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+80.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -5.88. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.