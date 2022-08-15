We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kidpik Corp. (PIK), Here is What We Found

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) went up by 13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected 20.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ :PIK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kidpik Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $7.45 above the current price. PIK currently public float of 0.50M and currently shorts hold a 46.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIK was 1.25M shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK stocks went up by 20.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.13% and a quarterly performance of 32.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.40% for Kidpik Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.00% for PIK stocks with a simple moving average of -32.25% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at 44.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares surge +65.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +20.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -59.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.94 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -27.24. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -39.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.