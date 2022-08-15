We Analyzed the Future Direction of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), Here is What We Found

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) went up by 11.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s stock price has collected -41.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ :CRMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRMD is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CorMedix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $9.85 above the current price. CRMD currently public float of 38.63M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRMD was 580.34K shares.

CRMD’s Market Performance

CRMD stocks went down by -41.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly performance of 39.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for CorMedix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.02% for CRMD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $31 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRMD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CRMD stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRMD, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

CRMD Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.95%, as shares sank -9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD fell by -41.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, CorMedix Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from Kaplan Myron, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on May 17. After this action, Kaplan Myron now owns 160,034 shares of CorMedix Inc., valued at $18,900 using the latest closing price.

Todisco Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Todisco Joseph is holding 217,469 shares at $33,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15417.51 for the present operating margin

-10.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc. stands at -14774.70. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -44.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.44.