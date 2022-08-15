We Analyzed the Future Direction of Canoo Inc. (GOEV), Here is What We Found

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) went up by 13.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s stock price has collected 15.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ :GOEV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOEV is at 1.18.

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $5.22 above the current price. GOEV currently public float of 212.46M and currently shorts hold a 16.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOEV was 12.41M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV stocks went up by 15.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.16% and a quarterly performance of 42.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Canoo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.33% for GOEV stocks with a simple moving average of -25.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

GOEV Trading at 36.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.36%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -44.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from DD Global Holdings Ltd, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $4.02 back on Jul 21. After this action, DD Global Holdings Ltd now owns 9,693,771 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $2,410,620 using the latest closing price.

DD Global Holdings Ltd, the 10% Owner of Canoo Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that DD Global Holdings Ltd is holding 10,293,771 shares at $8,176,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -163.90, with -104.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.