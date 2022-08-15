Wall Street Pummels Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) After Recent Earnings Report

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/13/22 that Used EVs: How to navigate the tight market for pre-owned electric vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LCID) Right Now?

LCID currently public float of 1.60B and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCID was 18.89M shares.

LCID’s Market Performance

LCID stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.21% and a quarterly performance of 18.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.87% for LCID stocks with a simple moving average of -33.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LCID, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on December 30th of the previous year.

LCID Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.99. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw -50.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Equity return is now at value -45.90, with -26.20 for asset returns.