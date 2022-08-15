Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Wall Street Pummels Cybin Inc. (CYBN) After Recent...

Wall Street Pummels Cybin Inc. (CYBN) After Recent Earnings Report

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s stock price has collected 11.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX :CYBN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cybin Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.77. CYBN currently public float of 91.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBN was 699.89K shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stocks went up by 11.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.76% and a quarterly performance of 90.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.17% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.97% for CYBN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.33% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 28.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares surge +33.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6450. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -79.30, with -73.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

