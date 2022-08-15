Home  »  Companies   »  Wall Street Pummels BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) A...

Wall Street Pummels BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) After Recent Earnings Report

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected 23.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX :NILE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NILE is at 4.65.

Today, the average trading volume of NILE was 13.27M shares.

NILE’s Market Performance

NILE stocks went up by 23.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.50% and a quarterly performance of 45.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for BitNile Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.58% for NILE stocks with a simple moving average of -57.40% for the last 200 days.

NILE Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NILE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NILE rose by +23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3239. In addition, BitNile Holdings Inc. saw -68.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NILE starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 790,000 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Aug 10. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 34,026,694 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc., valued at $287,244 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of BitNile Holdings Inc., purchase 6,895 shares at $7.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,683,000 shares at $50,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NILE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -34.27 for the present operating margin
  • +54.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for BitNile Holdings Inc. stands at -46.15. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

