Wall Street Praises Volta Inc. (VLTA) After Recent Earnings Report

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) went up by 11.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s stock price has collected 26.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE :VLTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Volta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

VLTA currently public float of 111.33M and currently shorts hold a 17.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLTA was 3.42M shares.

VLTA’s Market Performance

VLTA stocks went up by 26.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.00% and a quarterly performance of 57.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.71% for Volta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.42% for VLTA stocks with a simple moving average of -37.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLTA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VLTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLTA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 13th of the current year.

VLTA Trading at 55.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares surge +90.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA rose by +26.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Volta Inc. saw -60.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Equity return is now at value -168.20, with -68.60 for asset returns.