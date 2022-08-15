Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Just Got Our Attention

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) went up by 8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s stock price has collected 12.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ :VLCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Volcon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $3.89 above the current price. VLCN currently public float of 10.65M and currently shorts hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLCN was 1.15M shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

VLCN stocks went up by 12.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.66% and a quarterly performance of 104.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for Volcon Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.64% for VLCN stocks with a simple moving average of -56.87% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at 38.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +37.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw -80.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from Davis Stephanie Michelle, who purchase 3,650 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 31. After this action, Davis Stephanie Michelle now owns 3,650 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $4,928 using the latest closing price.

Okonsky Christian, the Chief Technology Officer of Volcon Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Okonsky Christian is holding 350,031 shares at $23,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8729.54 for the present operating margin

-2371.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc. stands at -8940.15. Equity return is now at value -355.90, with -209.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.