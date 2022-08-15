Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) went up by 15.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s stock price has collected 102.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ :VRNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Verona Pharma plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.67, which is $10.08 above the current price. VRNA currently public float of 4.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNA was 816.98K shares.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA stocks went up by 102.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 157.87% and a quarterly performance of 282.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.36% for Verona Pharma plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 107.07% for VRNA stocks with a simple moving average of 161.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

VRNA Trading at 155.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.50%, as shares surge +149.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +198.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +102.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw 102.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from ZACCARDELLI DAVID, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Aug 09. After this action, ZACCARDELLI DAVID now owns 15,263,560 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $1,050,000 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Mark W, the Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma plc, sale 600,000 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Hahn Mark W is holding 14,313,496 shares at $1,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma plc stands at -138.92. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.