Team Inc. (TISI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) went up by 56.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s stock price has collected 17.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE :TISI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TISI is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Team Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TISI currently public float of 27.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TISI was 433.70K shares.

TISI’s Market Performance

TISI stocks went up by 17.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.18% and a quarterly performance of -4.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Team Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.64% for TISI stocks with a simple moving average of 23.36% for the last 200 days.

TISI Trading at 70.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +92.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +63.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8880. In addition, Team Inc. saw -9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TISI starting from Davis Jeffery Gerald, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.46 back on Jun 08. After this action, Davis Jeffery Gerald now owns 108,490 shares of Team Inc., valued at $3,649 using the latest closing price.

Davis Jeffery Gerald, the Director of Team Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Davis Jeffery Gerald is holding 105,990 shares at $3,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Equity return is now at value -228.60, with -25.30 for asset returns.