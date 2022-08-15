SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went down by -5.88%. The company’s stock price has collected -13.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SciSparc Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SPRC currently public float of 3.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 857.42K shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went down by -13.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.08% and a quarterly performance of -61.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.74% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -73.48% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -45.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4803. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -82.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.