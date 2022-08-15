Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) went up by 12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected 25.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAT) Right Now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is at 2.84.

CBAT currently public float of 64.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAT was 687.75K shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT stocks went up by 25.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.52% and a quarterly performance of 63.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.64% for CBAT stocks with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

CBAT Trading at 30.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +37.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +25.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.00 for asset returns.