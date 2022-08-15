Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CBAK Ener...

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) went up by 12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected 25.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAT) Right Now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is at 2.84.

CBAT currently public float of 64.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAT was 687.75K shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT stocks went up by 25.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.52% and a quarterly performance of 63.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.64% for CBAT stocks with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

CBAT Trading at 30.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +37.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +25.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.00 for asset returns.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

