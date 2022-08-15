NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Just Got Our Attention

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) went down by -5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s stock price has collected -33.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/12/21 that Rivian Automotive Stock Price: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ :NUZE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUZE is at -1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NuZee Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUZE currently public float of 12.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUZE was 58.22K shares.

NUZE’s Market Performance

NUZE stocks went down by -33.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.88% and a quarterly performance of -42.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for NuZee Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.56% for NUZE stocks with a simple moving average of -66.80% for the last 200 days.

NUZE Trading at -30.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -24.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0527. In addition, NuZee Inc. saw -81.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-923.83 for the present operating margin

-4.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuZee Inc. stands at -962.91. Equity return is now at value -102.90, with -89.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.76.