Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) went up by 19.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s stock price has collected 14.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ :APCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APCX is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AppTech Payments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APCX currently public float of 11.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APCX was 131.26K shares.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX stocks went up by 14.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.29% and a quarterly performance of 3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.07% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.02% for APCX stocks with a simple moving average of -79.55% for the last 200 days.

APCX Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.64%, as shares surge +20.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7070. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw -93.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21852.66 for the present operating margin

+57.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -22396.88. Equity return is now at value -280.20, with -130.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.